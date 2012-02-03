Dubai, Feb 3 Scoreboard at the close of the opening day of the third and final test between Pakistan and England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first.

Pakistan first innings: Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Broad 13 Taufeeq Umar lbw b Anderson 0 Azhar Ali c Prior b Broad 1 Younus Khan c Prior b Broad 4 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Anderson 1 Asad Shafiq lbw b Panesar 45 Adnan Akmal lbw b Broad 6 Abdur Rehman c Pietersen b Swann 1 Saeed Ajmal lbw b Panesar 12 Umar Gul b Anderson 13 Aizaz Cheema not out 0 Extras (lb 3) 3 Total (all out; 44.1 overs) 99

Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-8 3-18 4-21 5-21 6-39 7-44 8-78 9-85

Bowling: Anderson 14.1-3-35-3, Broad 16-5-36-4, Panesar 13-4-25-2, Swann 1-1-0-1.

England first innings A. Strauss not out 41 A. Cook c Adnan Akmal b Umar Gul 1 J. Trott lbw b Umar Gul 2 K. Pietersen lbw b Abdur Rehman 32 I. Bell st Adnan Akmal b Saeed Ajmal 5 E. Morgan lbw b Abdur Rehman 10 M. Prior b Abdur Rehman 6 J. Anderson not out 3 Extras (b 1, lb 3) 4 Total (for six wickets; 43 overs) 104

Still to bat: S. Broad, G. Swann, M. Panesar

Fall of wickets 1-5 2-7 3-64 4-75 5-88 6-98

Bowling: Umar Gul 7-1-28-2, Aizaz Cheema 4-0-9-0, Saeed Ajmal 17-5-40-1, Abdur Rehman 15-4-23-3

