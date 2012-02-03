Dubai, Feb 3 Scoreboard at the close of
the opening day of the third and final test between Pakistan and
England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first.
Pakistan first innings:
Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Broad 13
Taufeeq Umar lbw b Anderson 0
Azhar Ali c Prior b Broad 1
Younus Khan c Prior b Broad 4
Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Anderson 1
Asad Shafiq lbw b Panesar 45
Adnan Akmal lbw b Broad 6
Abdur Rehman c Pietersen b Swann 1
Saeed Ajmal lbw b Panesar 12
Umar Gul b Anderson 13
Aizaz Cheema not out 0
Extras (lb 3) 3
Total (all out; 44.1 overs) 99
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-8 3-18 4-21 5-21 6-39 7-44 8-78 9-85
Bowling: Anderson 14.1-3-35-3, Broad 16-5-36-4, Panesar
13-4-25-2, Swann 1-1-0-1.
England first innings
A. Strauss not out 41
A. Cook c Adnan Akmal b Umar Gul 1
J. Trott lbw b Umar Gul 2
K. Pietersen lbw b Abdur Rehman 32
I. Bell st Adnan Akmal b Saeed Ajmal 5
E. Morgan lbw b Abdur Rehman 10
M. Prior b Abdur Rehman 6
J. Anderson not out 3
Extras (b 1, lb 3) 4
Total (for six wickets; 43 overs) 104
Still to bat: S. Broad, G. Swann, M. Panesar
Fall of wickets 1-5 2-7 3-64 4-75 5-88 6-98
Bowling: Umar Gul 7-1-28-2, Aizaz Cheema 4-0-9-0, Saeed
Ajmal 17-5-40-1, Abdur Rehman 15-4-23-3
