DUBAI, Feb 5 Scoreboard at the close of
the third day of the third and final test between Pakistan and
England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Pakistan first innings: 99 all out
England first innings: 141 all out
Pakistan second innings: (Overnight 222-2)
Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Panesar 21
Taufeeq Umar c Strauss b Anderson 6
Azhar Ali c Cook b Swann 157
Younus Khan lbw b Broad 127
Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Panesar 31
Asad Shafiq lbw b Panesar 5
Adnan Akmal b Panesar 0
Abdur Rehman c Anderson b Swann 1
Saeed Ajmal c Anderson b Swann 1
Umar Gul lbw b Panesar 4
Aizaz Cheema not out 0
Extras (b-10, lb-1, nb-1) 12
Total (all out; 152.4 overs) 365
Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-28 3-244 4-331 5-339 6-345 7-346
8-350 9-363.
Bowling: Anderson 28-7-51-1(nb-1), Broad 24-7-55-1, Panesar
56.4-13-124-5, Swann 39-6-101-3, Trott 2-0-14-0, Pietersen
3-0-9-0.
England second innings
A. Strauss not out 19
A. Cook not out 15
Extras (nb 2) 2
Total (0 wickets; 20 overs) 36
Still to bat: J. Trott, K. Pietersen, I. Bell, E. Morgan, M.
Prior, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson, M. Panesar
Bowling: Umar Gul 4-1-11-0 (1nb), Aizaz Cheema 2-0-5-0,
Mohammad Hafeez 5-2-6-0, Abdur Rehman 7-0-12-0, Saeed Ajmal
2-1-2-0