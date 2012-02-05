DUBAI, Feb 5 Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the third and final test between Pakistan and England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan first innings: 99 all out

England first innings: 141 all out

Pakistan second innings: (Overnight 222-2) Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Panesar 21 Taufeeq Umar c Strauss b Anderson 6 Azhar Ali c Cook b Swann 157 Younus Khan lbw b Broad 127 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Panesar 31 Asad Shafiq lbw b Panesar 5 Adnan Akmal b Panesar 0 Abdur Rehman c Anderson b Swann 1 Saeed Ajmal c Anderson b Swann 1 Umar Gul lbw b Panesar 4 Aizaz Cheema not out 0 Extras (b-10, lb-1, nb-1) 12 Total (all out; 152.4 overs) 365

Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-28 3-244 4-331 5-339 6-345 7-346 8-350 9-363.

Bowling: Anderson 28-7-51-1(nb-1), Broad 24-7-55-1, Panesar 56.4-13-124-5, Swann 39-6-101-3, Trott 2-0-14-0, Pietersen 3-0-9-0.

England second innings A. Strauss not out 19 A. Cook not out 15 Extras (nb 2) 2 Total (0 wickets; 20 overs) 36

Still to bat: J. Trott, K. Pietersen, I. Bell, E. Morgan, M. Prior, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson, M. Panesar

Bowling: Umar Gul 4-1-11-0 (1nb), Aizaz Cheema 2-0-5-0, Mohammad Hafeez 5-2-6-0, Abdur Rehman 7-0-12-0, Saeed Ajmal 2-1-2-0