DUBAI, Feb 6 Scoreboard after the third
and final test between Pakistan and England at the Dubai
International Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Pakistan first innings: 99
England first innings: 141
Pakistan second innings: 365
England second innings: (overnight 36-0)
A. Strauss lbw b Abdur Rehman 26
A. Cook c Younis Khan b Saeed Ajmal 49
J. Trott c Abdur Rehman b Saeed Ajmal 18
K. Pietersen b Saeed Ajmal 18
I. Bell c Asad Shafiq b Umar Gul 10
E. Morgan c Adnan Akmal b Umar Gul 31
M. Prior not out 49
S. Broad c Taufeeq Umar b Umar Gul 18
G. Swann c Asad Shafiq b Umar Gul 1
J. Anderson c Younis Khan b Saeed Ajmal 9
M. Panesar lbw b Abdur Rehman 8
Extras (b 4, lb 8, nb 3) 15
Total (all out; 97.3 overs) 252
Fall of wickets: 1-48 2-85 3-116 4-119 5-156 6-159 7-196
8-203 9-237
Bowling: Umar Gul 20-5-61-4 (2nb), Aizaz Cheema 4-0-9-0,
Mohammad Hafeez 5-2-6-0, Abdur Rehman 41.3-10-97-2, Saeed Ajmal
27-9-67-4.
Result: Pakistan won by 71 runs
Pakistan won the three-match series 3-0
