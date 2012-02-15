Feb 15 Scoreboard in the second one-day international between England and Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

England innings A.Cook c and b Afridi 102 K.Pietersen lbw b Ajmal 26 J.Trott c Akmal b Cheema 23 R.Bopara c Akmal b Cheema 58 E.Morgan not out 25 Extras (b-1 lb-5 w-10) 16 Total (for four wickets, 50 overs) 250

Did not bat: C.Kieswetter, S.Patel, S.Broad, G.Swann, J.Anderson S.Finn

Fall of wickets: 1-67 2-116 3-194 4-250

Bowling: Gul 7-1-43-0, Cheema 9-0-49-2 9 (3w), Hafeez 4-0-24-0 (1w), Rehmann 10-1-36-0, Afridi 10-1-38-1, Ajmal 10-0-54-1 (2w)

Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez c Trott b Anderson 26 Imran Farhat run out 47 Azhar Ali b Patel 31 Younus Khan lbw b Patel 5 Misbah-ul-Haq c Kieswetter b Broad 47 Umar Akmal c Patel b Finn 21 Shahid Afridi b Anderson 18 Abdur Rehman b Finn 1 Umar Gul lbw b Finn 5 Saeed Ajmal not out 7 Aizaz Cheema b Finn 1 Extras (b-1 lb-11 w-8 nb-1) 21 Total (all out, 49 overs) 230

Fall of wickets: 1-61 2-92 3-104 4-142 5-179 6-207 7-217 8-217 9-222 10-230

Bowling: Finn 10-1-34-4 (1nb 2w), Anderson 9-1-36-2 (2w), Broad 10-0-54-1 (4w), Swann 8-0-33-0, Bopara 2-0-10-0, Patel 10-0-52-2

Result: England won by 20 runs

