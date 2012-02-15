Feb 15 Scoreboard in the second one-day
international between England and Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on
Wednesday.
England innings
A.Cook c and b Afridi 102
K.Pietersen lbw b Ajmal 26
J.Trott c Akmal b Cheema 23
R.Bopara c Akmal b Cheema 58
E.Morgan not out 25
Extras (b-1 lb-5 w-10) 16
Total (for four wickets, 50 overs) 250
Did not bat: C.Kieswetter, S.Patel, S.Broad, G.Swann,
J.Anderson S.Finn
Fall of wickets: 1-67 2-116 3-194 4-250
Bowling: Gul 7-1-43-0, Cheema 9-0-49-2 9 (3w), Hafeez
4-0-24-0 (1w), Rehmann 10-1-36-0, Afridi 10-1-38-1, Ajmal
10-0-54-1 (2w)
Pakistan innings
Mohammad Hafeez c Trott b Anderson 26
Imran Farhat run out 47
Azhar Ali b Patel 31
Younus Khan lbw b Patel 5
Misbah-ul-Haq c Kieswetter b Broad 47
Umar Akmal c Patel b Finn 21
Shahid Afridi b Anderson 18
Abdur Rehman b Finn 1
Umar Gul lbw b Finn 5
Saeed Ajmal not out 7
Aizaz Cheema b Finn 1
Extras (b-1 lb-11 w-8 nb-1) 21
Total (all out, 49 overs) 230
Fall of wickets: 1-61 2-92 3-104 4-142 5-179 6-207 7-217
8-217 9-222 10-230
Bowling: Finn 10-1-34-4 (1nb 2w), Anderson 9-1-36-2 (2w),
Broad 10-0-54-1 (4w), Swann 8-0-33-0, Bopara 2-0-10-0, Patel
10-0-52-2
Result: England won by 20 runs
