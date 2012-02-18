Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
Feb 18 Scoreboard in the third one-day international between England and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Finn 29 Imran Farhat c Kieswetter b Finn 9 Azhar Ali c Kieswetter b Broad 5 Asad Shafiq run out 18 Misbah-ul-Haq c Swann b Broad 1 Umar Akmal c Patel b Broad 50 Shahid Afridi b Anderson 51 Adnan Akmal b Finn 9 Umar Gul not out 27 Saeed Ajmal b Anderson 4 Aizaz Cheema run out 5 Extras (lb 11, w 2, nb 1) 14 Total (all out; 50 overs) 222
Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-49 3-49 4-50 5-97 6-176 7-180 8-204 9-209 10-222
Bowling: J. Anderson 10-0-52-2, S. Finn 10-1-24-3 (2w), S. Broad 10-2-42-3 (1nb), G. Swann 10-0-44-0, S. Patel 8-1-37-0, R. Bopara 2-0-12-0
England innings A. Cook c Adnan Akmal b Saeed Ajmal 80 K. Pietersen not out 111 E. Morgan not out 24 Extras (lb 3, w 4, nb 4) 11 Total (for one wicket; 37.2 overs) 226
Did not bat: J. Trott, R. Bopara, C. Kieswetter, S. Patel, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson, S. Finn
Fall of wicket: 1-170
Bowling: Umar Gul 7-0-59-0 (4nb, 1w), Aizaz Cheema 6.2-0-40-0, Saeed Ajmal 10-1-40-1 (1w), Mohammad Hafeez 6-0-32-0, Shahid Afridi 8-0-52-0
Result: England won by nine wickets
England lead the four-match series 3-0 (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
