Feb 27 Scoreboard from the third and final Twenty20 international between Pakistan and England in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

England won by five runs to clinch the series 2-1.

England innings K. Pietersen not out 62 C. Kieswetter c Shoaib Malik b Saeed Ajmal 17 R. Bopara c Umar Akmal b Aizaz Cheema 1 E. Morgan run out 9 J. Bairstow b Saeed Ajmal 3 J. Buttler lbw b Saeed Ajmal 7 S. Patel st Umar Akmal b Saeed Ajmal 16 S. Broad not out 6 Extras (lb 1, w 7) 8 Total (six wickets; 20 overs) 129

Did not bat: G. Swann, J. Dernbach, S. Finn

Fall of wickets: 1-29 2-37 3-62 4-72 5-89 6-109

Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 4-0-22-0, Aizaz Cheema 4-0-25-1, Umar Gul 4-0-39-0 (3w), Saeed Ajmal 4-0-23-4, Shahid Afridi 4-0-19-0

Pakistan innings Awais Zia lbw b Swann 23 Mohammad Hafeez c & b Dernbach 0 Asad Shafiq run out 34 Misbah-ul-Haq b Dernbach 28 Umar Akmal c Swann b Broad 22 Shahid Afridi run out 3 Hammad Azam not out 2 Extras (lb-7, w-5) 12 Total (six wickets; 20 overs) 124

Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-48 3-76 4-113 5-120 6-124

Did not bat: Shoaib Malik, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema

Bowling: Finn 4-0-31-0 (1w), Dernbach 4-0-24-2 (2w), Broad 4-0-24-1, Patel 4-0-18-0, Swann 4-0-20-1 (1w)

