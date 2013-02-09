WELLINGTON, Feb 9 Scoreboard at the end of the first New Zealand v England Twenty20 international at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl - - - - England M. Lumb c Rutherford b McClenaghan 22 A. Hales st. B. McCullum b Hira 21 L. Wright c Hira b Ellis 42 E. Morgan c Taylor b Hira 46 J. Bairstow c Guptill b Boult 38 J. Buttler not out 32 S. Patel c B. McCullum b Ellis 2 S. Broad c B. McCullum b Boult 4 J. Tredwell not out 0 Extras (w-6, nb-1) 7 Total (for seven wickets, 20 overs) 214 Did not bat: Steven Finn, Jade Dernbach. Fall of wickets: 1-29 2-89 3-91 4-172 5-194 6-197 7-203 Bowling: McClenaghan 4-0-29-1, Boult 4-0-40-2 (w-1, nb-1), Hira 4-0-42-2, N. McCullum 4-0-49-0, Ellis 3-0-40-2 (w-1), Franklin 1-0-14-0, - - New Zealand H. Rutherford c Tredwell b Broad 18 M. Guptill c Broad b Wright 44 B. McCullum c Morgan b Finn 10 R. Taylor c Bairstow b Finn 13 C. Munro b Broad 28 J. Franklin c Buttler b Broad 8 N. McCullum c Buttler b Wright 3 A. Ellis c Wright b Finn 4 R. Hira not out 20 T. Boult c Patel b Broad 4 M. McClenaghan not out 6 Extras (lb-8, w-3, nb-5) 16 Total (for nine wickets, 20 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-31 2-46 3-77 4-11 5-127 6-128 7-134 8-135 9-156 Bowling: Finn 4-0-39-3 (w-1), Broad 4-0-24-4, Dernbach 4-0-33-0 (nb-1), Wright 4-0-29-2, Patel 2-0-17-0 (w-2), Tredwell 2-0-24-0 - - Result: England won by 40 runs - - Remaining Twenty20 fixtures: Feb. 12 - Seddon Park, Hamilton Feb. 15 - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)