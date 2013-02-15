WELLINGTON, Feb 15 Scoreboard at the end of the third New Zealand v England Twenty20 international at Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday. England won the toss and chose to bowl. New Zealand H. Rutherford c Dernbach b Broad 11 M. Guptill c & b Broad 59 B. McCullum c Bairstow b Tredwell 26 R. Taylor c Bairstow b Root 6 G. Elliott c Finn b Dernbach 15 C. Munro c Root b Broad 1 J. Franklin c Tredwell b Dernbach 15 N. McCullum c Buttler b Dernbach 0 I. Butler not out 1 Extras (b-4, lb-1) 5 Total (for eight wickets, 20 overs) 139 Did not bat: T. Boult, M. McClenaghan Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-62 3-70 4-95 5-99 6-128 7-130 8-139 Bowling: Finn 4-0-18-0, Broad 4-0-15-3, Dernbach 4-0-36-3, Wright 2-0-19-0, Tredwell 4-0-31-1, Root 2-0-15-1 - - England M. Lumb not out 53 A. Hales not out 80 Extras (lb-5 w-5) 10 Total (for no wickets, 12.4 overs) Did not bat: L. Wright, J. Bairstow, E. Morgan, J. Buttler, J. Root, S. Broad, J. Tredwell, S. Finn, J. Dernbach Fall of wickets: Bowling: Boult 2-0-20-0, McClenaghan 3-1-38-0, Butler 2.4-0-41-0, N. McCullum 4-0-32-0, Franklin 1-0-7-0 - - Result: England won by 10 wickets - - Previous results: Feb. 9 - England won by 40 runs Feb. 12 - New Zealand won by 55 runs - - England win three-match series 2-1. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)