HAMILTON, Feb 17 Scoreboard at the end of the
first one day international between New Zealand and England at
Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl.
England
A. Cook b McClenaghan 4
I. Bell c B. McCullum b Franklin 64
J. Trott b Mills 68
J. Root b Franklin 56
E. Morgan c Guptill b Mills 1
J. Buttler c Elliott b McClenaghan 21
C. Woakes c B. McCullum b Ellis 17
S. Broad c B. McCullum b McClenaghan 1
G. Swann c Taylor b Franklin 16
S. Finn c Guptill b McClenaghan 0
J. Anderson not out 0
Extras (lb-4, w-5, nb-1) 10
Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 258
Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-95 3-184 4-190 5-220 6-222 7-228
8-247 9-248
Bowling: Mills 10-2-32-2, McClenaghan 9.4-0-56-4 (w-2),
Ellis 10-0-67-1 (w-2, nb-1), N. McCullum 10-0-42-0, Franklin
6.3-0-38-3, Williamson 2.2-0-12-0, Elliott 1-0-7-0 (w-1)
- -
New Zealand
BJ Watling b Anderson 2
M. Guptill not out 27
K. Williamson run out 74
R. Taylor c Finn b Woakes 22
G. Elliott c Morgan b Woakes 22
B. McCullum not out 69
J. Franklin c Buttler b Finn 3
N. McCullum lbw b Swann 14
A. Ellis c Finn b Broad 13
Extras (lb-7, w-6) 13
Total (for seven wickets, 48.5 overs) 259
Did not bat: Kyle Mills, Mitchell McClenaghan.
Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-75 3-124 4-142 5-155 6-186 7-218
Bowling: Anderson 9-1-36-1 (w-1), Finn 10-0-54-1 (w-3),
Broad 9.5-1-56-1 (w-2), Woakes 10-0-52-2, Swann 10-0-54-1
- -
Result - New Zealand won by three wickets
- -
Remaining one day international fixtures
Feb 20 - McLean Park, Napier
Feb 23 - Eden Park, Auckland
- -
