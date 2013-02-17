HAMILTON, Feb 17 Scoreboard at the end of the first one day international between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl. England A. Cook b McClenaghan 4 I. Bell c B. McCullum b Franklin 64 J. Trott b Mills 68 J. Root b Franklin 56 E. Morgan c Guptill b Mills 1 J. Buttler c Elliott b McClenaghan 21 C. Woakes c B. McCullum b Ellis 17 S. Broad c B. McCullum b McClenaghan 1 G. Swann c Taylor b Franklin 16 S. Finn c Guptill b McClenaghan 0 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (lb-4, w-5, nb-1) 10 Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 258 Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-95 3-184 4-190 5-220 6-222 7-228 8-247 9-248 Bowling: Mills 10-2-32-2, McClenaghan 9.4-0-56-4 (w-2), Ellis 10-0-67-1 (w-2, nb-1), N. McCullum 10-0-42-0, Franklin 6.3-0-38-3, Williamson 2.2-0-12-0, Elliott 1-0-7-0 (w-1) - - New Zealand BJ Watling b Anderson 2 M. Guptill not out 27 K. Williamson run out 74 R. Taylor c Finn b Woakes 22 G. Elliott c Morgan b Woakes 22 B. McCullum not out 69 J. Franklin c Buttler b Finn 3 N. McCullum lbw b Swann 14 A. Ellis c Finn b Broad 13 Extras (lb-7, w-6) 13 Total (for seven wickets, 48.5 overs) 259 Did not bat: Kyle Mills, Mitchell McClenaghan. Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-75 3-124 4-142 5-155 6-186 7-218 Bowling: Anderson 9-1-36-1 (w-1), Finn 10-0-54-1 (w-3), Broad 9.5-1-56-1 (w-2), Woakes 10-0-52-2, Swann 10-0-54-1 - - Result - New Zealand won by three wickets - - Remaining one day international fixtures Feb 20 - McLean Park, Napier Feb 23 - Eden Park, Auckland - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom/John O'Brien)