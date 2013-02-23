AUCKLAND, Feb 23 Scoreboard at the end of the
third one day international between New Zealand and England at
Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
England won the toss and opted to field.
New Zealand
BJ Watling c Swann b Finn 1
H. Rutherford c Buttler b Finn 2
K. Williamson c Buttler b Anderson 7
R. Taylor c Buttler b Broad 28
G. Elliott run out 24
B. McCullum c Anderson b Swann 79
J. Franklin c & b Swann 13
N. McCullum c Cook b Finn 4
A. Ellis c Woakes b Broad 9
K. Mills lbw b Woakes 2
T. Southee not out 5
Extras (lb-3, w-8) 11
Total (all out, 43.5 overs) 185
Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-11 3-11 4-64 5-67 6-99 7-109 8-146
9-150
Bowling: Anderson 8-1-34-1 (w-3), Finn 9-3-27-3 (w-2),
Woakes 9-0-34-1 (w-2), Broad 9-0-38-2, Swann 8.5-0-49-2 (w-1)
- -
England
A. Cook c Watling b Southee 46
I. Bell c Rutherford b Ellis 24
J. Trott c Watling b Southee 38
J. Root not out 28
E. Morgan c Mills b Ellis 39
J. Buttler c Watling b Southee 3
C. Woakes not out 3
Extras (lb-1, w-4) 5
Total (for five wickets, 37.3 overs) 186
Did not bat: Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, Steven Finn, James
Anderson
Fall of wickets: 1-42 2-109 3-112 4-168 5-171
Bowling: Mills 7.3-0-34-0 (w-1), Southee 10-1-48-3 (w-3),
Ellis 8-0-35-2, N. McCullum 7-0-39-0, Williamson 1-0-9-0,
Franklin 4-0-20-0
- -
Result - England won by five wickets
- -
Previous results
Feb. 17 - New Zealand won by three wickets
Feb. 20 - England won by eight wickets
- -
