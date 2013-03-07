DUNEDIN, New Zealand, March 8 Scoreboard at
lunch on the third day of the first test between New Zealand and
England at University Oval on Friday.
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl
England first innings 167
New Zealand first innings (overnight 131-0)
P. Fulton c Prior b Anderson 55
H. Rutherford not out 167
K. Williamson b Panesar 24
R. Taylor not out 1
Extras (lb-8) 8
Total (for two wickets, 77 overs) 255
Fall of wickets: 1-158 2-249
Still to bat: Dean Brownlie, Brendon McCullum (captain), BJ
Watling, Bruce Martin, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.
Bowling: J. Anderson 19-2-67-1, S. Finn 19-3-64-0, S. Broad
16-2-39-0, M. Panesar 17-1-69-1, J. Trott 2-0-4-0, J. Root
4-1-4-0
Remaining fixtures
March 14-18 - second test, Wellington
March 22-26 - third test, Auckland
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)