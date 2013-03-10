DUNEDIN, New Zealand, March 10 Scoreboard at the
close of play on the fifth and final day of the first test
between New Zealand and England at University Oval on Sunday.
England first innings 167 all out
New Zealand first innings 460-9 dec.
England second innings (overnight 234-1)
A. Cook c Watling b Boult 116
N. Compton lbw b Wagner 117
S. Finn lbw b Martin 56
J. Trott c & b Wagner 52
K. Pietersen c Watling b Wagner 12
I. Bell not out 26
J. Root run out 0
M. Prior not out 23
Extras (b-6, lb-11, nb-1, w-1) 19
Total (for six wickets, 170 overs) 421
Fall of wickets: 1-231 2-265 3-355 4-367 5-386 6-390
Bowling: T. Southee 36-8-94-0 (nb-1), T. Boult 35-12-49-1,
N. Wagner 43-9-141-3 (w-1), B. Martin 44-13-90-1, K. Williamson
12-3-30-0
- -
Result: Match drawn
- -
Remaining fixtures
March 14-18 - second test, Wellington
March 22-26 - third test, Auckland
- -
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney/Amlan
Chakraborty)