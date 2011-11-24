Nov 24 England have signed a unique
sponsorship agreement with Investec that will see the specialist
bank and asset managing company backing test cricket for the
next 10 years.
"This is excellent news... and a further boost following the
England team's recent achievement in becoming the world's number
one ranked test side," England and Wales Cricket Board chief
executive David Collier said in a statement.
"The extent of their investment reflects the fact our
five-day game continues to command very significant audiences,
both at home where we achieved record attendances for
international cricket in 2011 and abroad."
The sponsorship agreement will begin next year when England
host test series against West Indies and South Africa.
Investec becomes only the third firm to sponsor test cricket
in England, succeeding Npower and Cornhill.
The company recently ended its 12-year backing of England's
November rugby internationals.
