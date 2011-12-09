LONDON Dec 9 England have named left-arm spinner Monty Panesar and batsman Ravi Bopara in a 16-man squad for their three test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates starting next month.

Test captain Andrew Strauss will again lead the squad for England's first series since they became the world's number one test team last August.

National selector Geoff Miller said Panesar, a member of the successful Ashes squad in Australia this year who has been playing cricket in Sydney recently, was selected as second spin option along with Graeme Swann.

"Monty's selection comes off the back of a strong domestic season with Sussex and with the potentially spin-friendly conditions of Dubai and Abu Dhabi in mind," Miller said in a statement on Friday.

"Ravi Bopara has another opportunity to show his growth as a test player and we believe he will continue to add depth to our batting stocks for what promises to be a highly competitive series."

Stuart Broad, Eoin Morgan and Chris Tremlett all return from injury.

"All three have missed a significant period of cricket recently but continue to make excellent progress and will be looking forward to having a substantial impact during this series," said Miller.

"To have three world-class players of their calibre returning to the squad is an enormous boost for the Test team."

Steven Davies will once again deputise as wicketkeeper to Matt Prior.

Squad: Andrew Strauss, James Anderson, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Steven Davies, Steven Finn, Eoin Morgan, Monty Panesar, Kevin Pietersen, Matt Prior, Graeme Swann, Chris Tremlett, Jonathan Trott. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)