LONDON Dec 9 England have named left-arm
spinner Monty Panesar and batsman Ravi Bopara in a 16-man squad
for their three test series against Pakistan in the United Arab
Emirates starting next month.
Test captain Andrew Strauss will again lead the squad for
England's first series since they became the world's number one
test team last August.
National selector Geoff Miller said Panesar, a member of the
successful Ashes squad in Australia this year who has been
playing cricket in Sydney recently, was selected as second spin
option along with Graeme Swann.
"Monty's selection comes off the back of a strong domestic
season with Sussex and with the potentially spin-friendly
conditions of Dubai and Abu Dhabi in mind," Miller said in a
statement on Friday.
"Ravi Bopara has another opportunity to show his growth as a
test player and we believe he will continue to add depth to our
batting stocks for what promises to be a highly competitive
series."
Stuart Broad, Eoin Morgan and Chris Tremlett all return from
injury.
"All three have missed a significant period of cricket
recently but continue to make excellent progress and will be
looking forward to having a substantial impact during this
series," said Miller.
"To have three world-class players of their calibre
returning to the squad is an enormous boost for the Test team."
Steven Davies will once again deputise as wicketkeeper to
Matt Prior.
Squad: Andrew Strauss, James Anderson, Ian Bell, Ravi
Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Steven Davies,
Steven Finn, Eoin Morgan, Monty Panesar, Kevin Pietersen, Matt
Prior, Graeme Swann, Chris Tremlett, Jonathan Trott.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)