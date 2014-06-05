Cricket-South Africa wins toss, choose to field against NZ in second test
WELLINGTON, March 16 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field in the second test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve starting on Thursday.
June 5 England named the following 12-man squad for the first test against Sri Lanka starting at Lord's next Thursday.
Squad:
Alastair Cook (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Gary Balance, Ian Bell, Stuart Broad, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Matt Prior, Sam Robson, Joe Root, Chris Woakes (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)
WELLINGTON, March 16 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field in the second test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve starting on Thursday.
RANCHI, India, March 15 Australia will once again have to make do with lack of bounce at Ranchi but the tourists have the wherewithal to overcome that challenge in the third test against India, skipper Steve Smith said on Wednesday.
COLOMBO, March 15 Dinesh Chandimal's gutsy 86 not out helped Sri Lanka overcome a wobbly morning session and reach 238 for seven on the opening day of the second and final test against Bangladesh on Wednesday.