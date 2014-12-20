LONDON Dec 20 England named Gary Ballance in their 15-man squad for next year's Tri-Series against Australia and India and the World Cup, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Saturday.

Eoin Morgan will captain the side following the axing of Alastair Cook while fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad were recalled after missing the recent tour of Sri Lanka due to injury.

Cook, Ben Stokes and Harry Gurney were dropped after taking part in the seven-match one-day series against Sri Lanka which England lost 5-2.

"We have had to make some difficult decisions to get to our final squad but firmly believe that the 15 players selected offer the very best chance of success at the World Cup," chairman of selectors James Whitaker said in a statement.

Squad - Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Joe Root, James Taylor, James Tredwell, Chris Woakes. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)