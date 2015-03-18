(Adds detail, quotes)

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, March 18 Jonathan Trott returned to England's squad for the first time since quitting the 2013-14 Ashes Tour when he was included on Wednesday for the three-match test series in West Indies.

The South Africa-born 33-year-old has not played for the senior England team since the first test in Brisbane 18 months ago, after which he returned home with stress-related problems.

Warwickshire right-hander Trott, who has scored 3,763 runs in 49 tests at an average of 46.45, is part of a 16-man squad for the series that starts on April 13.

Two uncapped Yorkshire players were named -- opening batsman Adam Lyth and all-rounder Adil Rashid -- while Durham pace bowler Mark Wood is also in line for a first senior cap.

All-rounder Moeen Ali was left out after sustaining a side strain at the World Cup but his recovery will be monitored and he could feature later in the series. Paceman Chris Woakes missed out through injury too.

Leg-break bowler Rashid and Kent's James Tredwell will offer the spin options in Moeen's absence.

After his well-publicised problems, Trott returned to the county scene last season in fine form and also captained England's Lions on a recent tour of South Africa.

He may revert to his usual number three role but could also open the batting with captain Alastair Cook. Sam Robson, who filled that position last year, is left out.

"Jonathan Trott produced some outstanding performances for Warwickshire last summer, scoring five centuries, and made an unbeaten double hundred during the recent successful England Lions tour," selector James Whitaker said in a news release.

"He is a player of proven international pedigree and we are delighted to welcome him back."

Injuries restricted Wood to 10 appearances in all competitions for Durham last year but he also excelled for the Lions in South Africa.

"I am delighted," said the 25-year-old. "Especially when I haven't played that many games, it is good that people have seen something in me.

"The Lions tour was fantastic. I managed to put a run of games together and put in the performances."

While memories of England's dismal first-round World Cup exit are still fresh, they will hope to build on the 3-1 home test series victory over India last year.

Squad: Alastair Cook (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Adam Lyth, Liam Plunkett, Joe Root, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, James Tredwell, Jonathan Trott, Mark Wood. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)