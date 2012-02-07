Feb 7 England dropped struggling batsman
Ian Bell from their one-day and Twenty20 squads on Tuesday while
drafting in Danny Briggs and Jos Buttler for the limited over
series against Pakistan.
Bell struggled in the three-test series against Pakistan --
29 being his highest score in six innings -- as England, the top
ranked test team, suffered a rare whitewash.
All-rounder Tim Bresnan has been included in both squads but
his participation is subject to a fitness test to gauge his
recovery from an elbow injury, the England and Wales Cricket
Board said in a statement.
Hampshire left-arm spinner Danny Briggs's prospects of an
international debut brightened with the selectors naming the
20-year-old in both the one-day and Twenyt20 squads.
Buttler, Somerset's hard-hitting 21-year-old who has played
four Twenty20 Internationals, has also been named in the
16-member one-day squad.
"We have selected two squads that include both experienced
international players and younger players who have performed
strongly for England Lions in recent months and deserve an
opportunity to further test themselves against quality
opposition," national selector Geoff Miller said.
"Playing against Pakistan in the UAE will be challenging but
it is important that these players continue to develop their
skills so that we are able to make strides in limited-overs
cricket, particularly on the subcontinent."
England play the first of their four one-day internationals
against Pakistan on Feb. 13 and the 50-over series would be
followed by three Twenty20 matches on Feb. 23, 25 and 27.
Pakistan are hosting the series in the Gulf due to security
concerns in their own country.
England ODI squad: Alastair Cook (captain), James Anderson,
Jonny Bairstow, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Stuart
Broad, Jos Buttler, Jade Dernbach, Steve Finn, Craig Kieswetter,
Eoin Morgan, Samit Patel, Kevin Pietersen, Graeme Swann,
Jonathan Trott.
Twenty20 squad: Stuart Broad (captain), James Anderson,
Jonny Bairstow, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Jos
Buttler, Jade Dernbach, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Craig
Kieswetter, Eoin Morgan, Samit Patel, Kevin Pietersen, Graeme
Swann.
