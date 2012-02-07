Cricket-Dumped Maddinson to return for NSW after taking break
SYDNEY, Feb 23 Dumped test batsman Nic Maddinson is poised to return to first-class cricket after being named in the New South Wales squad for a Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania.
(Adds Pietersen opening the batting)
Feb 7 England dropped struggling batsman Ian Bell from their one-day and Twenty20 squads on Tuesday while drafting in Danny Briggs and Jos Buttler for the limited over series against Pakistan.
Bell struggled in the three-test series against Pakistan -- 29 being his highest score in six innings -- as England, the top ranked test team, suffered a rare whitewash.
All-rounder Tim Bresnan has been included in both squads but his participation is subject to a fitness test to gauge his recovery from an elbow injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.
Kevin Pietersen, who also failed to make an impact in the test series, will open the batting in the 50-overs games.
Hampshire left-arm spinner Danny Briggs's prospects of an international debut brightened with the selectors naming the 20-year-old in both the one-day and Twenyt20 squads.
Buttler, Somerset's hard-hitting 21-year-old who has played four Twenty20 Internationals, has also been named in the 16-member one-day squad.
"We have selected two squads that include both experienced international players and younger players who have performed strongly for England Lions in recent months and deserve an opportunity to further test themselves against quality opposition," national selector Geoff Miller said.
"Playing against Pakistan in the UAE will be challenging but it is important that these players continue to develop their skills so that we are able to make strides in limited-overs cricket, particularly on the subcontinent."
England play the first of their four one-day internationals against Pakistan on Feb. 13 and the 50-over series would be followed by three Twenty20 matches on Feb. 23, 25 and 27.
Pakistan are hosting the series in the Gulf due to security concerns in their own country.
England ODI squad: Alastair Cook (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Jade Dernbach, Steve Finn, Craig Kieswetter, Eoin Morgan, Samit Patel, Kevin Pietersen, Graeme Swann, Jonathan Trott.
Twenty20 squad: Stuart Broad (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Jos Buttler, Jade Dernbach, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Craig Kieswetter, Eoin Morgan, Samit Patel, Kevin Pietersen, Graeme Swann.
(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Ian Ransom; To comment on this story: email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket
SYDNEY, Feb 23 Dumped test batsman Nic Maddinson is poised to return to first-class cricket after being named in the New South Wales squad for a Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania.
PUNE, India, Feb 23 Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against a spin-heavy India in the first match of the four-test series between the top two teams in the world on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between India and Australia on Thursday in Pune, India Australia won toss and decided to bat India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Star