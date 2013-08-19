LONDON Aug 19 Experienced Hampshire batsman Michael Carberry was named on Monday in England's 13-man squad for this month's two Twenty20 matches against Australia.

The 32-year-old is the only player chosen who has never featured in a T20 international.

"With only eight international T20 matches until the ICC World T20 next April, this NatWest series is an important chance for players to show they are capable of performing well at this level," national selector Geoff Miller said in a news release.

"This squad combines players with plenty of international experience with players who have impressed at domestic level."

The first T20 will be held at the Ageas Bowl in Hampshire on Aug. 29 and the second is to be played in Durham two days later.

Squad: Stuart Broad (captain), Ravi Bopara, Danny Briggs, Jos Buttler, Michael Carberry, Jade Dernbach, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Michael Lumb, Eoin Morgan, Boyd Rankin, James Tredwell, Luke Wright. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Rex Gowar)