LONDON Aug 20 Eoin Morgan will captain an
inexperienced England team for the one-off one-day international
against his native Ireland next week, the England and Wales
Cricket Board said on Saturday.
Morgan, who is England's Twenty20 vice-captain, will lead a
weakened team with many established players rested ahead of the
five-match one-day series against current test match opponents
India next month.
The 13-man squad includes four players for next Thursday's
clash, Leicestershire's James Taylor, Yorkshire's Jonathan
Bairstow and Durham's Ben Stokes and Scott Borthwick, who have
yet to make their international debuts.
"By resting several players that have played international
cricket since the start of the summer the opportunity has arisen
for a number of talented up and coming players to continue their
development on the international stage," national selector Geoff
Miller said in a statement.
"We're also presented with the opportunity to provide Eoin
Morgan with further leadership experience and I know he is very
much looking forward to assuming the captaincy and developing
his leadership credentials while in charge of a young England
squad."
England: Eoin Morgan, Jonathan Bairstow, Ravi Bopara, Scott
Borthwick, Jade Dernbach, Steven Finn, Craig Kieswetter, Graham
Onions, Samit Patel, Ben Stokes, James Taylor, Jonathan Trott,
Chris Woakes.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)