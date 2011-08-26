MANCHESTER, England Aug 26 England batsman Kevin Pietersen will be rested from the squad for next month's one-day series against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on its website (www.ecb.co.uk) on Friday.

Pietersen's absence from the 14-man squad affords an opportunity to Durham's Ben Stokes who made his debut in the one-day international win against Ireland on Thursday.

"The decision to omit Kevin Pietersen from the one-day squad is in line with our policy of sensibly managing player workloads and will give the opportunity to another batsman to test himself batting at number four," national selector Geoff Miller said on the website.

The selectors also named a 13-man squad for the Twenty20 fixture against India at Old Trafford on Wednesday, which included the uncapped pair of Somerset's Jos Buttler and Nottinghamshire's Alex Hales.

The one-day series runs from Sept. 3-16. (Reporting by Simon Hart; Editing by Clare Fallon)