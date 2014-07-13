NOTTINGHAM, England, July 13 England have recalled spinner Simon Kerrigan to their squad ahead of the second test against India following a draw in the opening test at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

The hosts struggled to see off a resilient batting performance from the visitors in the first test in Nottingham with their four-man seam attack and part-time spinner Moeen Ali.

India finished with innings of 457 and 391 for nine declared, and England captain Alastair Cook says Kerrigan will give them a different option ahead of the second test at Lord's starting on Thursday.

"He's been good around us and bowled beautifully in the nets," Cook told Sky Sports television.

"We want have an option in case it's hot and dry at Lord's and might spin more. Simon is a tough lad - he went away with the Lions and did well. I have no doubt in his toughness and he will be a fine bowler for England."

Lancashire spinner Kerrigan has made one previous test appearance against Australia in the 2013 Ashes series at The Oval, where he conceded 53 runs for no wicket.

England named the following 14-man squad: Alastair Cook (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Gary Ballance , Ian Bell, Stuart Broad, Chris Jordan, Simon Kerrigan, Liam Plunkett, Matt Prior, Sam Robson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes. (Reporting by Sam Holden)