LONDON, March 14 England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of this month's World Twenty20 in Bangladesh with a fractured hand, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

Chris Woakes has been added to the 15-man squad to replace Stokes, who suffered the injury when he struck a locker in the dressing-room following his dismissal in the Twenty20 international against West Indies in Barbados on Thursday.

"I am really disappointed to be missing out on going to a World T20 with England - it was a huge error in judgement following a frustrating tour for me and I deeply regret my behaviour," Stokes said in an ECB statement.

"I would like to wish the team all the very best in Bangladesh." (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)