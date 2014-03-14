(Adds details)

LONDON, March 14 England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of this month's World Twenty20 in Bangladesh with a fractured hand, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

Chris Woakes has been added to the 15-man squad to replace Stokes, who suffered the injury when he struck a locker in the dressing-room following his dismissal in the Twenty20 international against West Indies in Barbados on Thursday.

"I am really disappointed to be missing out on going to a World T20 with England - it was a huge error in judgement following a frustrating tour for me and I deeply regret my behaviour," Stokes said in an ECB statement.

"I would like to wish the team all the very best in Bangladesh."

Stokes, 22, enjoyed a successful Ashes tour of Australia, making a century in the third test in Perth which was England's only individual hundred in a series they lost 5-0, and establishing himself in the side.

But he endured a dismal tour of West Indies, making only nine runs in three one-day internationals, and four runs in two Twenty20s, including a golden duck in the third game of the series.

Stokes did not take an international wicket in the Caribbean.

England's preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup had already suffered a blow this week with the withdrawal of all-rounder Joe Root due to a thumb injury.

Experienced batsman Ian Bell was called up to replace him. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)