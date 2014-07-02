(Removes extraneous words from third paragraph)

London, July 2 All-rounder Ben Stokes has been recalled to the England squad for the first test against India, starting at Trent Bridge next Wednesday.

The Durham 23-year-old was one of the few bright spots in England's 5-0 Ashes whitewash in Australia but missed the recent series defeat by Sri Lanka, having just returned from a two-month injury layoff after punching a dressing room locker in the West Indies.

He is the only player added from the Sri Lanka series, with Moeen Ali remaining as the main spin option. Fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes, who did not play against Sri Lanka, also keeps his place in the squad.

It is the first time since 1959 that India have played a five-test series in England.

Squad:

Alastair Cook (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Stuart Broad, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Matt Prior, Sam Robson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes

(Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by David Goodman)