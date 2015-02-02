Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
PRETORIA Feb 2 All rounder Ben Stokes smashed 15 sixes in an unbeaten 151 to serve England a reminder of the quality they left out of their World Cup squad as he led the country's second string team to an 89-run win over South Africa A in Mamelodi on Monday.
Stokes took just 86 balls to compile his innings against a home attack that included five players with senior international experience as England Lions posted 378 for six in their 50 overs.
Stokes then claimed three wickets for 51 runs as the tourists bowled out the home side for 289.
Stokes took 46 balls to reach his 50, but just another 40 to add his next 101 runs in a magnificent display of power-hitting. His belted his last 50 runs in 13 balls.
The 23-year-old Stokes was controversially left out of England's World Cup squad for this month's tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
England Lions lead their five-match series against South Africa A 3-0. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
