GALLE, Sri Lanka, March 25 England have
something to prove when they take on Sri Lanka in the first of
two cricket tests on Monday, after being beaten 3-0 by Pakistan,
captain Andrew Strauss said on Sunday.
"We have got a point to prove, we need to bounce back after
those results against Pakistan," said Strauss, whose side are
ranked number one in the world.
"We are not focusing on the world rankings at the moment,
it's not of great consequence to us. If you focus too much on
that then you are taking your eyes off what is important which
is try and win each game of cricket.
"We know the extent of the challenge here and we know that
Sri Lanka is very good especially in their home conditions. We
have got to be very good to overcome those challenges. That's
plenty enough to focus on and the rankings will take care of
themselves.
"I've got no concerns that we can back our ability to bounce
back and get big scores over here but there is always an element
of pressure we need to deal with in international cricket, it's
part and parcel of the job," he said.
After playing Pakistan on neutral territory in the United
Arab Emirates, Strauss said the higher humidity and more
oppressive heat in Sri Lanka would influence the choice of team.
"You've always got to consider in these conditions how much
strain you put on your bowling and how much they can contend
with," said Strauss. "That's always a fact in deciding the team
we are playing."
With Ravi Bopara unable to bowl because of a side strain
sustained in the second warm-up match against a Sri Lanka
Cricket President's XI, England have to decide who will fill the
number six slot.
They could either play Bopara purely as a batsman, leaving
them with four front-line bowlers, or opt for Tim Bresnan or
Samit Patel, both of whom can also contribute with the bat.
Strauss said Stuart Broad had recovered fully from his ankle
injury and he is likely to be James Anderson's new ball partner.
Spinners Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar will complete the
England bowling line-up.
Last year, the Galle wicket used for the test against
Australia was reported to be unfit by International Cricket
Council (ICC) match referee Chris Broad which led to the ICC
issuing a warning to the local cricket authorities.
The pitch for this week's test was described by Sri Lanka
captain Mahela Jayawardene as "a typical Galle wicket, much
better than the one we played on against Australia, a really
good test wicket."
