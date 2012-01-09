DUBAI Jan 9 England captain Andrew
Strauss said the side would be "better for these three days"
after labouring to a three-wicket victory over the ICC Combined
Associate and Affiliate XI on Monday.
Against a side made up of players from second tier
international teams, the world's top test side trailed on first
innings by 96 and was reduced to 199 for six chasing 261 before
scrambling home.
Strauss made a fluent 78 in the run chase but there were
second failures in the match for Kevin Pietersen (1) and Eoin
Morgan (3).
It took a seventh-wicket partnership of 61 between Steven
Davies (37 not out) and Stuart Broad (31) to see England to the
brink of success.
The three-day match at the ICC Global Cricket Academy is one
of only two England will play ahead of the first of three tests
against Pakistan starting in Dubai on Jan. 17.
"We have seen a lot, experienced a lot and hopefully we can
take that into the next game and raise our level against
Pakistan A," Strauss told reporters.
"If we are honest then our batting in the first innings
should have been better.
"In some ways that was understandable after a long lay-off
but there is plenty for us to work on and we are not going to
pretend it was perfect by any means," he added.
The final day began with the ICC XI 90 for five, a lead of
186, which was extended to 260 before captain William
Porterfield declared at 164 for nine.
Afghanistan's Mohammad Shazhad scored 74, his second
half-century of the match, while Broad again impressed with the
ball for England, capturing three for 22 to finish with six
wickets in his first outing since injuring his right shoulder in
September.
Spinner Graeme Swann did not field on the final morning
after complaining of tightness in his left thigh, although he
did bat towards the end of the match.
Wicketkeeper Matt Prior (bruised finger) and fast bowler
Chris Tremlett (eye infection) are both expected to be fit for
the next match, a three-day game against a Pakistan Cricket
Board XI starting on Wednesday.
However, England will have to do without the services of
all-rounder Tim Bresnan, who is returning home after failing to
recover from surgery in December to remove floating bone in his
right elbow.
