April 7 Captain Andrew Strauss felt Saturday's
eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second and final test had
given his team the boost needed to perform well in England in
the summer.
The victory meant England drew the series 1-1 and retained
their hold as the world's top-ranked test team.
"It's nice we won this test match and it's nice we are
heading into the English summer with a little bit of confidence
and I am absolutely certain we are going to play well in
England," said Strauss.
"Having lost four test matches in a row you are not thinking
of No. 1 in the world you are thinking about making sure we win
the next one," he told reporters.
"We all know that number one ranking has never been in the
forefront of our minds. If you do focus on it too much you take
your eyes off the ball.
"We worked exceptionally hard and huge credit to Andy Flower
(head coach) and Graham Gooch (batting coach) in particular.
They've been constantly doing everything they could to help us.
"For a while we have been looking good in the nets and it's
a case of taking that into the middle which is always easier
said than done.
"I saw a kind of steely determination on everyone's part to
make sure we finished the winter on a high and it was fantastic
we were able to do that."
The captain picked out paceman James Anderson, chief
wicket-taker Graeme Swann and Kevin Pietersen, whose first
innings century put England in command.
"It is demoralising for the opposition team to see KP in
full flight," he said. "It was an outstanding innings and
obviously gave us the impetus and momentum to go on and win the
game."
Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene said: "We were playing
against a strong team and even though they were in trouble, I
thought KP came and changed the game."
