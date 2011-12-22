LONDON Dec 22 England captain Andrew
Strauss is aiming to complete four successive Ashes series
victories over Australia with wins at home in 2013 and again on
the return leg in 2013-14.
"Playing in back-to-back Ashes series would be a realistic
goal," Strauss told BBC radio on Thursday. "But I'm not going to
say that is definitely what is going to happen.
"There's a lot of cricket to be played between now and then.
We will see where we are in 12 months, then another 12 months
and go from there."
Strauss, 34, captained England to victory at home in 2009
and away in 2010-11.
The best Ashes captain's record of the modern era is held by
another Middlesex player, Mike Brearley, who led England to wins
in 1977 and 1978-9 then completed a hat-trick when he took over
from Ian Botham in 1981.
England, who took over from India as the world's number
one-ranked side this year, meet Pakistan in the United Arab
Emirates next month and travel to Sri Lanka in March.
"I'm still motivated and excited about the challenges we
have got ahead of us," Strauss said. "As long as I'm motivated
and playing well and feel like there is still space in the side
for me then I want to continue."
(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Clare Fallon; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for all cricket