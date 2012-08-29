Aug 29 Factbox on England captain Andrew Strauss, who announced his retirement from professional cricket on Wednesday.

Born: March 2, 1977 in Johannesburg, South Africa

EARLY SUCCESS:

* The left-hander made his English county debut for Middlesex in 1998 and went on to play 241 first-class matches at an average of 42.72 with 46 centuries and 228 catches.

* First appeared in an England shirt in an one-day international against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2003.

* Made his test debut, aged 26, against New Zealand at Lord's in 2004. He was named man of the match after scoring 112 and 83 as an opening batsman.

* Quickly established himself in the side and became the fourth fastest Englishman to reach 1,000 test runs on the tour of South Africa in 2004-2005.

* Was the only batsman from either side to score two centuries in the 2005 home Ashes series against Australia. England's 2-1 series triumph was the first of three successful Ashes campaigns for Strauss.

ENGLAND CAPTAIN

* First captained England in 2006 in the absence of the injured Michael Vaughan and Andrew Flintoff but following a lack of runs he was dropped in 2007 for the tour of Sri Lanka.

* Strauss returned to the side in New Zealand in 2008, where he scored a career high 177 and he became England's fulltime captain in 2009, succeeding Kevin Pietersen.

* In the 2009 home Ashes series, Strauss led England to a 2-1 victory over Australia.

* Alongside team manager Andy Flower, Strauss then oversaw one of the most successive eras in English cricket. A 3-1 Ashes series win in Australia (2010-11) was followed by a comprehensive home 4-0 win over India which lifted the team to the top of the test rankings.

* Stepped down as England's one-day captain after their quarter-final defeat by Sri Lanka at the 2011 World Cup.

* As test captain, Strauss led England in 50 matches for 24 wins.

A TOUGH 12 MONTHS

* Strauss struggled for consistent runs and England were well beaten by Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates at the end of 2011.

* A 1-1 draw in Sri Lanka eased the pressure and all appeared back on track after West Indies were easily accounted for in the early part of 2012.

* However, Strauss could not halt a rampant South Africa, amid an off-field sideshow involving Pietersen who sent "provocative" text messages about his team mates and management to the opposition.

*South Africa's 2-0 series win displaced England at the top of the test rankings and proved to be the end for Strauss.

* He retired after 100 tests, scoring 7,037 runs at an average of 40.91, including 21 centuries. He also took 121 catches.

* In 127 one-day internationals, he scored six centuries, including a memorable 158 against India at the 2011 World Cup. (Writing by Tom Bartlett; Editing by Alison Wildey)