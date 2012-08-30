UPDATE 1-Cricket-Brilliant Tahir spins South Africa to victory
LONDON Aug 30 England captain Andrew Strauss announced his retirement from professional cricket with immediate effect on Wednesday. Following is a selection of tributes from his fellow players:
Australia captain Michael Clarke on Twitter: "Big congratulations to Andrew Strauss on a great career. Still is a very good player and a lovely man. Can only wish him the best for the future."
South Africa test captain Graeme Smith on Twitter: "Just want to congratulate Andrew Strauss on a great career as captain and player for England.
"Fully appreciate the demands of captaining your country. It was always a great contest playing against Andrew and his team and I wish him well in his future."
England fast bowler Stuart Broad on Twitter: "Awesome guy, great leader, dependable batsman and a solid first slip catcher.
"Cheers Straussy, you'll be playing scratch golf within a year," added Broad, referring to his former captain's news conference comment about spending more time on the golf course.
England spinner Graeme Swann on Twitter: "An emotional day with Straussy hanging up his boots. What a great captain, brilliant player and most importantly fantastic bloke."
England all-rounder Tim Bresnan on Twitter: "Andrew Strauss is the epitome of professionalism. A great leader, wonderful team mate and all-round nice bloke. I wish him well for the future." (Reporting by Mark Pangallo; editing by Tony Jimenez)
