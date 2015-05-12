LONDON May 12 There is no ban on Kevin Pietersen playing for England but an erosion of trust means he has no place in their plans this summer, new director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Tuesday.

"Now is the time for some really open and honest conversation," Strauss said at Lord's Cricket Ground.

"He's been a phenomenal player for a long period of time (but) it's not about his ability as a player. It's about trust. You can't build that over a few days."

Strauss refused to say there was no way back for his fellow former England captain but it appeared clear Pietersen would have a mountain to climb.

"The trust isn't there at the moment. I wish it wasn't the case but it is the case," Strauss said. "If there's a way to build trust let's look at it ... this isn't about Kevin Pietersen, it is about the future of English cricket."