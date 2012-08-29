UPDATE 1-Cricket-Calm De Villiers leads South Africa to win over NZ
* South Africa captain guides his side to victory (Adds quotes)
LONDON Aug 29 England test captain Andrew Strauss has announced his retirement from professional cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.
Strauss, 35, was appointed skipper in 2009 and took England to the top of the test rankings last year. One-day captain Alastair Cook will replace Strauss at the helm. (Writing By Alison Wildey; Editing by Justin Palmer)
* South Africa captain guides his side to victory (Adds quotes)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand Innings D. Brownlie c Behardien b Morris 31 T. Latham lbw b Morris 0 K. Williamson b Shamsi 59 R. Taylor c&b Morris 1 N. Broom c Behardien b Morris
Feb 19 Captain AB de Villiers calmly guided his side to a tense four-wicket victory over New Zealand with one ball to spare in a rain-affected first one-day international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.