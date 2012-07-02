July 2 Former test bowler Peter Such has been appointed the England and Wales Cricket Board's full-time spin bowling coach, the ECB said on Monday.

The former Essex off-spinner has been working as the organisation's spin bowling coach on a part-time basis since 2009.

Such will be based at the ECB's national performance centre at Loughborough.

"Peter's appointment is due recognition for the significant contribution he has made to our spin programmes and also re-emphasises the importance we place on developing a pool of talented spinners," said England cricket's managing director Hugh Morris in a statement. (Writing by Tom Bartlett; editing by Tony Jimenez)