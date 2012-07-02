July 2 Former test bowler Peter Such has been
appointed the England and Wales Cricket Board's full-time spin
bowling coach, the ECB said on Monday.
The former Essex off-spinner has been working as the
organisation's spin bowling coach on a part-time basis since
2009.
Such will be based at the ECB's national performance centre
at Loughborough.
"Peter's appointment is due recognition for the significant
contribution he has made to our spin programmes and also
re-emphasises the importance we place on developing a pool of
talented spinners," said England cricket's managing director
Hugh Morris in a statement.
