LONDON, Sept 20 Surrey were relegated to the second tier of the English county championship on Friday after losing a bold gamble to forfeit their second innings against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Playing at Edgbaston, Surrey had needed to win to have a hope of staying in Division One but lost out when Warwickshire romped to a six-wicket victory on 281 for four with Ateeq Javid hitting 119.

Surrey, who play at the historic Oval ground in south London where Australia's 1882 test victory gave rise to the Ashes series, were last relegated in 2008 but won promotion back to the top flight in 2011.

Durham clinched the championship for the third time in six years on Wednesday with an eight-wicket victory over Nottinghamshire.

