DUNEDIN, New Zealand, March 6 England spinner Graeme Swann has been ruled out of the test series against New Zealand and will have an elbow operation in the United States, the team said on Wednesday.

Swann had already been sidelined of the side for the first test and replaced by Monty Panesar at University Oval.

The 33-year-old had surgery on his right elbow in 2009, though it has continued to bother him, and the problem flared up during England's match against a New Zealand XI in Queenstown immediately before the first test.

Swann will go to the U.S. for surgery next week, a team spokeswoman told reporters in Dunedin but hoped to be available for England's home series later this year.

They host New Zealand in May and June before playing in the one-day Champions Trophy and then staging back-to-back Ashes series against Australia.

James Tredwell has been called into the squad for the remainder of the New Zealand series. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ken Ferris)