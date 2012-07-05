July 5 England off-spinner Graeme Swann will
miss the remaining two games in the one-day series against
Australia in order to rest an elbow injury.
"We had earmarked the fourth and fifth matches as an
opportunity to rest Graeme ... as we have to consider our
preparations for the test series against South Africa later this
month," said national selector Geoff Miller in a statement on
Thursday.
"Graeme has some pain in his elbow at the moment and we feel
an extra week's rest will allow it to settle."
Jade Dernbach is also to miss the remaining two matches with
a side strain.
Pace bowler Chris Woakes, drafted in for the third one-dayer
in Birmingham that was washed out on Wednesday, stays in the
squad and off-spinner James Tredwell has been called up.
The fourth match is in Durham on Saturday. England lead the
series 2-0.
(Reporting by Mark Pangallo; editing by Tony Jimenez)