ABU DHABI Jan 26 England were 132 for one wicket at tea on the second day of the second test against Pakistan on Thursday.

Scores:

England 132-1 (Alastair Cook 58 not out, Jonathan Trott 57 not out; Mohammad Hafeez 1-29)

Pakistan 257 all out (Misbah-ul-Haq 84, Asad Shafiq 58; Stuart Broad 4-47) (Compiled by Matt Smith, editing by Ed Osmond)