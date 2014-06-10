Cricket-Rain delays start of final day in N.Zealand-S.Africa first test
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.
LONDON, June 10 South African seamer Alfonso Thomas became the first player in 14 years to take four wickets in four balls in the County Championship on Tuesday.
Thomas, playing for Somerset on the third day of their match against Sussex at Taunton, bowled James Anyon, trapped Rory Hamilton-Brown leg before and had Ed Joyce caught behind for his hat-trick.
And with the first ball of his next over the 37-year-old, who represented his country in one Twenty20 international in 2007, bowled Matt Machan off an inside edge.
It left Sussex on 33 for five in their second innings although they steadied the ship to move to 104 for five after lunch, a lead of 29 runs.
Gary Butcher, for Surrey against Derbyshire, was the previous player to take four wickets in four balls in a county match. (Writing by Stephen Wood, editing by Tony Jimenez)
March 11 Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath became the most successful left-arm spinner in test cricket on Saturday, claiming six for 59 to bowl his team to an emphatic 259-run victory against Bangladesh in the first test at the Galle International Stadium.
March 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 494 (K. Mendis 194, A. Gunaratne 85, N. Dickwella 75, D. Perera 51; M. Hasan 4-113) Bangladesh 1st innings 312 (M. Rahim 85, S. Sarkar 71, T. Iqbal 57) Sri Lanka 2nd innings 274 for 6 decl (U. Tharanga 115, D. Chandimal 50no)