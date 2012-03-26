Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
GALLE, March 26 Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening test of the two-match series against England at Galle on Monday.
England, the world's top ranked test side, selected three spinners for the match in off-spinner Graeme Swann, and left-armers Monty Panesar and debutant Samit Patel.
Sri Lanka made three changes to the side from their last test match against South Africa in Durban in January.
Prasanna Jayawardene, Suraj Randiv and Suranga Lakmal came into the side, replacing Angelo Mathews, who was ruled out with an injury, Thisara Perera and Dhammika Prasad.
Teams
Sri Lanka: Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kumar Sangakkara, Thilan Samaraweera, Dinesh Chandimal, Prasanna Jayawardene, Rangana Herath, Suraj Randiv, Chanaka Welegedara, Suranga Lakmal.
England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Samit Patel, Matt Prior, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, Monty Panesar. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
