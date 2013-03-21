AUCKLAND, March 22 England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and chose to bowl in the final test of their three-match series against New Zealand at Eden Park on Friday.

"It's going to be a good wicket but if it is going to do anything it will do it this morning," Cook said in a pitchside interview.

"I think it (the pitch) will harden up, it looks a bit tacky now but hopefully we can make the most of it."

England batsman Kevin Pietersen was ruled out of the match late on Wednesday with a knee injury that had been bothering him since before the first test.

Jonny Bairstow has come into the England side at number six with Ian Bell and Joe Root moving up a spot in the batting order.

New Zealand named an unchanged side for the third consecutive test, meaning no place for pace bowler Doug Bracewell who was recalled to the squad after recovering from a cut on his foot he sustained while clearing up from a house party.

"We would have bowled first as well," New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum said. "Today will be a huge challenge for us but one we think we are ready for.

"It looks like it has some pace in it. If we bat well and counter their aggression it sets it up for the next four days."

New Zealand: Peter Fulton, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie, Brendon McCullum (captain), BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Bruce Martin, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Nick Compton, Jonathan Trott, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson, Monty Panesar. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Justin Palmer)