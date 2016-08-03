Aug 3 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and asked England to bat first in overcast conditions in the third test in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The four-match series is level at 1-1.

England made one change to their team with fast bowler Steven Finn replacing injured all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Pakistan brought in opening batsman Sami Aslam and fast bowler Sohail Khan in place of Shan Masood and Wahab Riaz.

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Alex Hales, Joe Root, James Vince, Gary Ballance, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Khan, Rahat Ali