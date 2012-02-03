(Adds detail, quotes)
* Misbah wins toss
* Pakistan recall Aizaz
DUBAI, Feb 3 Pakistan captain
Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and decided to bat first in the third
and final test against England on Friday.
Hoping to complete a 3-0 whitewash, Pakistan brought back
right-arm pacer Aizaz Cheema, whose injury after the first test
opened an unexpected door for Junaid Khan who went wicketless in
the eight overs he sent down in the spinner-dominated second
test.
England, the top-ranked test team, went in with an unchanged
team, hoping to salvage some pride in the match.
Top order batsman Ian Bell was named after recovering from a
stomach problem and Eoin Morgan also retained his place meaning
there was no recall for Ravi Bopara.
"I personally have got a lot of faith in the 11 players that
played in the last two test matches," England captain Andrew
Strauss said.
"It's another opportunity for us to show that we are better
than what we showed in the last test.
"We wanted to be consistent in selection. If someone is
going to be left out, it's going to be for a good reason," added
Strauss.
Teams:
England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan
Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan, Matt Prior,
Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Monty Panesar.
Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Taufeeq Umar, Azhar Ali, Younus
Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur
Rehman, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema.
(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by
Patrick Johnston; To comment on this story: email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket