July 22 England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and elected to bat in the second test against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Friday as the hosts seek to level the four-test series.

England opted against fielding a second spinner in Adil Rashid and welcomed all-rounder Ben Stokes and paceman James Anderson back in the side.

Pakistan picked the same side that won the first test by 75-runs at Lord's.

"As always when we come to Old Trafford the grounds man does a great job and produces a fair wicket," Cook said after winning the toss.

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq too wanted to bat first but had no problem starting with the ball, saying "it's a matter of staying disciplined whatever you do first".

Teams:

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Alex Hales, Joe Root, James Vince, Gary Ballance, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)