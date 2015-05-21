LONDON May 21 New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum won the toss and put England into bat in the first test at Lord's on Thursday.

Opening batsman Adam Lyth and bowler Mark Wood will make their England test debuts.

New Zealand selected seamer Matt Henry to make his first test appearance and included in-form batsman Martin Guptill.

Teams:

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Adam Lyth, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Mark Craig, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)