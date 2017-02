BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug 12 England's ten highest test match scores after they declared on 710-7 against India on day three of the third test match at Edgbaston on Friday

Score Opposition Venue Date

903-7 declared Australia The Oval, London Aug. 1938

849 West Indies Kingston April 1930

710-7 declared India Birmingham Aug. 2011

658-8 declared Australia Nottingham June 1938

654-5 declared South Africa Durban March 1939

653-4 declared India Lord's July 1990

652-7 declared India Chennai Jan. 1985

644 Australia Sydney Jan. 2011

636 Australia Sydney Dec. 1928

633-5 declared India Birmingham July 1979

