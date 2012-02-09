Feb 9 England fast bowler Chris Tremlett
has undergone an operation on his back after he was forced to
return home early from the losing test series against Pakistan
in the United Arab Emirates.
In a statement on Thursday, the England and Wales Cricket
Board (ECB) said a scan had revealed a bulging disc in
Tremlett's back, a problem which also troubled him last year.
"The player's rehabilitation programme will be closely
supervised by the England medical team in conjunction with
Surrey CCC (County Cricket Club) and a date for his return to
cricket will be agreed in due course," the ECB said in a
statement.
Tremlett, 30, shot to prominence in England's 2010/11 Ashes
series victory when he took 17 wickets in three tests.
Pakistan completed a series whitewash over England this week
when they won the third and final test by 71 runs.
