BIRMINGHAM, England Aug 9 England fast bowler
Chris Tremlett has been ruled out of Wednesday's third test
against India at Edgbaston with a back injury.
The England and Wales Cricket Board said on Tuesday that the
paceman would now receive treatment in the hope he would be fit
for next week's fourth test at the Oval.
The home team, 2-0 up in the four-match series, had already
included Steven Finn in their squad as cover for Tremlett who
missed the second-test win in Nottingham because of a tight
hamstring and back spasms.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment in London; Editing by Tony Jimenez)